Biometric ID a worry but still acceptable to Australians

A newly published report released by the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) investigated Australians’ opinions on the use of biometric technologies to confirm their identity. The research concluded that the vast majority of Australians are concerned about their privacy and the storage of their biometric data. 83% of those surveyed stated that they were “extremely concerned.”

A large majority of the respondents stated that they are worried that they will be forced to use biometrics without their consent, while 91% reported that they were concerned about government surveillance. Other issues that the citizens have with the intrusive biometric data plans include the risk of police taking action against them mistakenly through biometric matching.

