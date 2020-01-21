GDPR: 160,000 data breaches reported already, so expect the big fines to follow

Since the implementation of Europe’s new digital privacy regulations, over 160,000 data breaches have been reported to authorities. An analyst at the law firm DLA Piper found that after the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect, the first eight months saw an average of 247 breach notifications per day. Since then, the average has risen to 278 notifications per day.

The GDPR Data Breach Survey reports that the total cost of GDPR related fines so far comes in at $126 million, with the largest fine issued to Google by the French data protection authorities over infringements over transparency and consent. The fine totaled €50 million.

