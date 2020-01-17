Ukraine Probes Whether Former U.S. Ambassador Was Under Surveillance

Last week, Ukranian authorities opened a criminal investigation into whether American citizens placed the US ambassador to Ukraine under surveillance. Ukraine has obtained text messages that lead officials to believe that the ambassador was under surveillance by the US government before she was removed from her post last year.

The announcement made by Ukraine comes just days after the House released documents in the Trump impeachment probe showing that an associate of his personal lawyer was sent text messages about tracking the ambassador in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities stated that they are also investigating a cybersecurity firm’s discovery that the Russian military hacked into a Ukranian gas company, Burisma Holdings, that has been a focus of the impeachment trials.

