Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine Probes Whether Former U.S. Ambassador Was Under Surveillance

17 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Last week, Ukranian authorities opened a criminal investigation into whether American citizens placed the US ambassador to Ukraine under surveillance. Ukraine has obtained text messages that lead officials to believe that the ambassador was under surveillance by the US government before she was removed from her post last year.

The announcement made by Ukraine comes just days after the House released documents in the Trump impeachment probe showing that an associate of his personal lawyer was sent text messages about tracking the ambassador in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities stated that they are also investigating a cybersecurity firm’s discovery that the Russian military hacked into a Ukranian gas company, Burisma Holdings, that has been a focus of the impeachment trials.

Read More: Ukraine Probes Whether Former U.S. Ambassador Was Under Surveillance

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

White House ‘broke law’ by withholding Ukraine aid, says watchdog

January 17, 2020

Lawmakers Working on Legislation to ‘Pause’ Use of Facial Recognition Technology

January 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2