U.S. Army Hacked By 52 Hackers In Five Weeks

Between October 9 and November 15 of 2019, the US Army was hacked by a total of 52 individual hackers. The ethical hackers participated in the second “Hack the Army” event. A spokesperson at the US Department of Defense Defense Digital Service stated that the Army is analyzing the hacks to strengthen its security posture.

Hack the Army number two was a joint venture between the Department of the Defense, the Defense Digital Service, and the HackerOne bug bounty platform. The program aims to ensure that the Army’s online assets are secure and can withstand hacking attempts to better prepare itself for an attack.

