Lawmakers Working on Legislation to ‘Pause’ Use of Facial Recognition Technology

House lawmakers and their constituents are increasingly wary of the government’s use of facial recognition technology, prompting lawmakers to push for legislation that would halt its progress. As Congress and federal regulators are assessing how the tech is being used now, legislation to place restrictions on its use is underway.

Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing yesterday to discuss facial recognition technology, hearing from private-sector experts in A.I., biometric technology, and the surveillance industry. The committee also conversed about what key elements of this future legislation should include. A congressional staffer confirmed that legislation is currently in the works for the oversight committee, while Congress looks to “pause” its expansion until kinks can be resolved.

