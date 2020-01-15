Video appears to show two missiles striking Ukrainian passenger plane over Iran

New video footage appears to show missiles striking the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8. The plane crashed over the Iranian capital of Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The crash caused international outrage after Tehran released a statement admitting to causing the crash after claiming that Iranian forces played no role in the crash. The announcement sparked protests in Iran’s capital city.

The video, published by the New York Times, shows two missiles striking the plane more than 20 seconds apart. Iranian Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh stated that the commercial airliner was mistaken for a cruise missile by an air defense operator. In a statement released by Iranian military officials, Iran claimes that an internal investigation concluded that missiles were fired due to human error.