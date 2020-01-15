Global RiskNews Briefs

Video appears to show two missiles striking Ukrainian passenger plane over Iran

15 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

New video footage appears to show missiles striking the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8. The plane crashed over the Iranian capital of Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The crash caused international outrage after Tehran released a statement admitting to causing the crash after claiming that Iranian forces played no role in the crash. The announcement sparked protests in Iran’s capital city.

The video, published by the New York Times, shows two missiles striking the plane more than 20 seconds apart. Iranian Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh stated that the commercial airliner was mistaken for a cruise missile by an air defense operator. In a statement released by Iranian military officials, Iran claimes that an internal investigation concluded that missiles were fired due to human error.

Read More: Video appears to show two missiles striking Ukrainian passenger plane over Iran

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future

January 15, 2020

Chinese man arrested after making $1.6 million from selling VPN services

January 15, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2