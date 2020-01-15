Former NASA Commander Says Space Force ‘Incredibly Important’

Pam Melroy, a retired Air Force pilot and former NASA astronaut, stated that the US’s future in space is critical. Melroy is a veteran of three space shuttle flights, consisting of over 38 days in space altogether. Melroy has performed risky assembly missions to build the International Space Station.

Melroy spoke in Washinton on Tuesday about the importance of the creation of the US Space Force and pressed the government to consider the challenges public and private entities face when accelerating and promising the future of commercial space flight. Melroy stated that the is worried about conflict in space, yet is more concerned that the barriers between civil, military, and commercial space in terms of a strategy for the US has not been established.

