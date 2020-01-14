US troops in Iraq got warning hours before Iranian attack

American troops knew about the impending missile barrage hours before they hit. Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq went on lockdown several hours before the attack, which was carried out by Iranian forces. The attack, which lasted nearly two hours, caused no US casualties, however, several troops were treated for concussions as a result of the blasts.

Lt. Col. Antionette Chase ordered American troops at the base to go on lockdown and sent out alerts about the threat in a timely manner, saving the American forces from death or injury. The base was informed of a “worse case scenario,” a missile attack incoming, by intelligence officers. The attack was in retaliation for the US drone strike near Baghdad airport that killed General Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

