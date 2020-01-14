The US continues to press the UK to make a decision on whether Huawei will be allowed to operate within the European country as its new 5G networks approach. US security officials have warned the UK that failure to exclude Huawei’s equipment in the implementation of 5G networks would be damaging. Now, officials are making claims that Huawei employs Chinese cyberspies, threatening transatlantic intelligence-sharing arrangements.

US officials visiting the UK claim to have arrived with intelligence proving that Huawei was employing current Chinese intelligence agents, rather than former operatives as previously believed. A newspaper reported that the US had disclosed that Chinese government employees were wearing a dual hat as Huawei employees, doing both jobs simultaneously.

Read More: New Trump Team Warning—Huawei Employs Chinese Spies, Using Its Tech ‘Madness’