CyberNews BriefsTechnology

U.S. Funds Program With Free Android Phones For The Poor — But With Permanent Chinese Malware

09 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The US government has provided cheap cell service and free smartphones to low-income households for years through its Lifeline Assistance program. However, according to security researchers, the provided Android phones come with previously installed Chinese malware, which allows personal information and data held on the phones to be accessed through a backdoor onto the device.

One of the malware types discovered is impossible to remove, according to security experts. Malwarebytes researches tried to warn Assurance Wireless, the company that provides free Android devices and free data, texts, and minutes to low income families in the program, has not responded to the claims. Many have expressed outrage that the government is providing phones riddled with security flaws to low-income families using taxpayer money.

Read More: U.S. Funds Program With Free Android Phones For The Poor — But With Permanent Chinese Malware

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Iran shot down plane with two Russian-made missiles, US official says

January 10, 2020

Facebook to Keep Targeted Political Ads but Give Users More Control

January 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2