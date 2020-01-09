Senator unveils bill to stop the US from sharing intel with countries using Huawei 5G

Senator Tom Cotton introduced legislation that seeks to prohibit the United States from sharing intelligence with countries allowing the Chinese company Huawei to operate 5G technologies. The legislation, which was introduced earlier this week, would have a major impact on both the US foreign policy and on Huawei. The legislation arose amid scrutiny over Huawei’s relationship with the Chinese government.

Senator Cotton stated that the US should not be sharing sensitive and valuable intelligence with countries that allow Huawei to operate within its borders. Huawei was added to the US’s “Entity List” last year, a document that bars US companies from transferring technology to Huawei without government permission. Countries such as Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and New Zealand have banned Huawei in recent years.

