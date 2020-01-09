The head of Iran’s Aviation Organisation (CAO) made a statement on Wednesday asserting that Iran will not hand over the black box flight recorder of the Boeing 737-800 which crashed late Tuesday night. The flight crashed in Tehran minutes after takeoff; tragically none of the 176 passengers and crew on board survived.

While Iran is legally entitled to lead the crash investigation it is considered unusual not to involve the plane’s manufacturer, in this case, Boeing. As an American company, an investigation into Boeing would typically be undertaken in conjunction with the US National Transportation Safety Board. Ali Abedzadeh, the CAO’s head pointedly declared, however, “We will not give the black box to the manufacturer and the Americans.” Tuesday’s crash came amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

Read More: Iran plane crash: Tehran won’t give Boeing or US black boxes