Google Removed Over 1.7K Joker Malware Infected Apps from Play Store

Google has removed 1,700 applications compromised by the Joker Android malware from its Google Play Store to protect consumers from the harmful software. The infected applications have been detected and removed since 2017 when the company began tracking the uploads.

CSIS Security Group researchers found 24 apps with over 400,000 downloads in late 2019, and have since removed all versions of the infected apps. This series of malicious apps managed to get into the Play Store and were widely downloaded, infecting users’ systems and compromising security.

