Sonos sues Google over wireless speaker tech

Sonos, an American-based speaker company sued Google on Tuesday in two federal lawsuits, accusing the tech giant of breaching patents. Sonos’ executives claim that Google pirated their technology, namely the wireless speaker-to-speaker capability. Sonos contends that Google stole its intellectual property after a 2013 partnership whereby Google agreed to design Google Play Music to support Sonos speakers easily.

Google allegedly used the patented Sonos technology in the Google Home line. Since 2013, the Google Home has overtaken the Amazon Echo and Sonos speakers in units sold. Sonos is seeking financial compensation and a ban on the sale of Google technology, including speakers, tablets, and computers in the United States.

