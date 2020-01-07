Facial recognition hardware to reach over 800 million devices by 2024

Juniper Research recently published a report that found that facial recognition hardware will be the fastest evolving and growing industry in terms of smartphone biometric hardware. Juniper Research concluded that it will reach over 800 million in 2024 compared to an estimated 96 million users in 2019.

The report stated that this was due largely to advances in artificial intelligence pioneered by companies like iProov and Mastercard, who offer strong software that allows customers to securely access payment capabilities through facial recognition. Juniper Research also anticipates that over 4.6 billion smartphones will have fingerprint software sensors by 2024.

