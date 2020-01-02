Taiwan military chief among 8 people killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash

Taiwan’s top military official was among eight casualties after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed early on Thursday. The helicopter was headed to visit troops when it lost contact and disappeared from radars near New Taipei City, crashing in the mountains. General Shen Yi-Ming, Taiwan’s military chief of general staff, was killed in the crash while five people survived.

The helicopter lost contact with the base just 13 minutes after taking off early in the morning. The condition of the helicopter’s conditions were reportedly “not ideal” and therefore the ministry as set up a task force to investigate the cause of the deadly incident.