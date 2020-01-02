Global RiskNews Briefs

Taiwan military chief among 8 people killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash

02 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Taiwan’s top military official was among eight casualties after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed early on Thursday. The helicopter was headed to visit troops when it lost contact and disappeared from radars near New Taipei City, crashing in the mountains. General Shen Yi-Ming, Taiwan’s military chief of general staff, was killed in the crash while five people survived.

The helicopter lost contact with the base just 13 minutes after taking off early in the morning. The condition of the helicopter’s conditions were reportedly “not ideal” and therefore the ministry as set up a task force to investigate the cause of the deadly incident.

Read More: Taiwan military chief among 8 people killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US Coast Guard Sounds Alarm After Ransomware Attack

January 3, 2020

Argonne’s Advanced X-Rays Are Beaming the Way to Smarter Helmets

December 17, 2019
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2