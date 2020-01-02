News BriefsTechnology

Proposed FAA Rule Would Kickstart New Economy For IDing Drones

02 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is planning on proposing a rule to require drone manufacturers to include remote ID tags in all systems. The proposed rule was published on Tuesday, and outlines the process of remote identification of unmanned aircraft systems in hopes of developing a policy for identifying drones in flight.

1.5 million small drones have already been registered with the FAA, but the FAA wants to ensure that air traffic controllers, law enforcement and the general public can identify all of the machines flying overhead as the use of drones expands in both the public and private industries. The FAA lists three ways in which the drones could be identified in the proposed bill.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

