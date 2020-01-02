Microsoft Takes North Korean Hacking Group Thallium to Court

On December 18, Microsoft filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against the North Korean cyber espionage and hacking group Thallium. The lawsuit claims that the group broke into Microsoft customers’ accounts via spear-phishing attacks with the goal of obtaining sensitive user information.

Microsoft stated in a complaint that Thallium targets both the public and private industries and has historically attacked government employees, individuals and organizations tied to Nuclear Proliferation, think tanks, university staff, and human rights organizations. The group of hackers is believed to have been active since 2010 and is most well known for spear phishing attacks that operate via legitimate services like Gmail and Yahoo.

