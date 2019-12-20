Wawa says POS malware incident impacts ‘potentially all locations’

American convenience store chain Wawa disclosed that they had been attacked with malware installed on its payment processing systems after their security team discovered the malware last week. The malware was installed on Wawa servers on March 4 and was not discovered until December 10. Data collected includes payment card information of customers who used their credit or debit cards at the stores and gas pumps.

Wawa stated that the attack might have effected the in-store payment processing systems at all of their locations across the country, claiming that the malware was present on most of their store systems by April 22. The breach may be one of the biggest this year, as Wawa currently boasts 860 stores across the East Coast while 600 of which include gas services.

