Cisco Wins Legal Challenge in Battle Against Chinese Counterfeits
The suit, which was filed in a New York federal court, claims that four Chinese companies made counterfeit versions of transceivers, a piece of equipment necessary for the transfer of digital information. The judgment follows a recent surge in preventative measures pushed by US government and tech companies against Chinese companies that steal intellectual property and produce counterfeits.
