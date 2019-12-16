News BriefsTechnology

Cisco Wins Legal Challenge in Battle Against Chinese Counterfeits

16 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst
Cisco Systems has secured an injunction that requires marketplaces like Amazon and Alibaba to stop selling certain knockoffs of key networking equipment. Cisco argues that counterfeit items could threaten US national security and health systems because the items were more prone to failure and issues.

The suit, which was filed in a New York federal court, claims that four Chinese companies made counterfeit versions of transceivers, a piece of equipment necessary for the transfer of digital information. The judgment follows a recent surge in preventative measures pushed by US government and tech companies against Chinese companies that steal intellectual property and produce counterfeits.

