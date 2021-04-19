DHS Warns of Domestic Violent Extremists and Foreign Terrorist Organizations Exploiting TikTok

8 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

In a new alert, the Department of Homeland Security is warning that Domestic Violent Extremists and Foreign Terrorist Organizations have bee using TikTok to recruit, promote violence, and disseminate tactical guidance for use in various terrorist and criminal activities. The alert highlights several instances of TikTok being used in this manner and how these entities are avoiding detection and termination of their accounts.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits.

For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.