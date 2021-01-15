ArchiveOODA Original

Joint Threat Assessment for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

15 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

A new Joint Threat Assessment to the Inauguration notes that the most likely threat to the Presidential Inauguration will be from domestic violent extremists. It also highlights the role of foreign influence is seeding unrest in the United States.

The assessment was prepared by the FBI, DHS, USSS, US Capitol Police(USCP), National Capital Region Threat Intelligence Consortium (NTIC ), Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region ( JFHQ-NCR ), Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) and the Northern Virginia Regional Intelligence Center (NVRIC ), Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC), and US Park Police (USPP).

A full copy of the assessment is included below, but key findings from the assessment include…

