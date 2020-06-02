What is our China Cyber Indictment Endgame?

In February 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) issued indictments against four Chinese individuals suspected in conducting the 2017 intrusion into Equifax, a global information solutions company that organizes, assimilates, and analyzes data on consumers and businesses worldwide. The personal data of approximately 145 million U.S. citizens was stolen in the breach. The four suspects are alleged to be members of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) 54th Research Institute.

