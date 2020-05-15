ArchiveOODA Original

DHS Warns that Conspiracy Theories Are Inciting Attacks Against Communications Infrastructure

15 May 2020 OODA Analyst

The Department of Homeland Security has issued an intelligence alert highlight the threat to communication infrastructures posed by conspiracy theories linking 5G technology to Covid-19. The alert highlights that DHS expects the attacks to increase as the disease spreads to include attacks against telecommunication industry workers. According to DHS:

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Utah Says No to Apple/Google COVID-19 Tracing; Debuts Startup App

May 15, 2020

Coronavirus: State of emergency lifted in most of Japan

May 15, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2