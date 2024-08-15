OODA Loop

Daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin will be nominated as new leader in parliamentary vote

Thai coalition announces that Pheu Thai will be nominated as the nation’s Prime Minister.

Following a series of court rulings that have reshaped the political landscape of the country, a coalition of parties have nominated Pheu Thai to the be the next Prime Minister. Thai has said that the country needs to move on from its political crisis and address its economic problems. The Coalition has also largely agreed to drop plans to amend laws which prohibit criticism of the monarchy.

