OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Ransomware attack forces hundreds of small Indian banks offline, sources say

Cyber, News Briefs, Uncategorized / by

A ransomware attack has impacted services at nearly 300 hundred Indian banks.

A ransomware attack on the technology service provider C-Edge Technologies has impacted nearly 300 hundred Indian banks. The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that it has temporarily isolated impacted systems as a preventative measure. The NPCI will conduct a full audit of banking systems to ensure that the effects of the ransomware attack have been contained.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/cybersecurity/ransomware-attack-forces-hundreds-small-indian-banks-offline-sources-say-2024-07-31/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.