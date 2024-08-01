Ransomware attack forces hundreds of small Indian banks offline, sources say

A ransomware attack has impacted services at nearly 300 hundred Indian banks.

A ransomware attack on the technology service provider C-Edge Technologies has impacted nearly 300 hundred Indian banks. The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that it has temporarily isolated impacted systems as a preventative measure. The NPCI will conduct a full audit of banking systems to ensure that the effects of the ransomware attack have been contained.

