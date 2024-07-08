ElevenLabs launches free AI voice isolator to take on Adobe

ElevenLabs, the AI voice startup known for its voice cloning, text-to-speech and speech-to-speech models, has just added another tool to its product portfolio: an AI Voice Isolator. Available on the ElevenLabs platform starting today, the offering allows creators to remove unwanted ambient noise and sounds from any piece of content they have, right from a film to a podcast or YouTube video. It comes mere days after the launch of a Reader app from the company and is free to use (with some limits). However, users must also note that the capability is not something entirely new in the market. Many other creative solution providers, including Adobe, have tools on offer to enhance the quality of speech in content. The only thing that remains to be seen is how effective Voice Isolator is in comparison to them. When recording content like a film, podcast or interview, creators often run into the issue of background noise, where unwanted sounds interfere with the content (imagine random people talking, winds blowing or some vehicle passing on the road). These noises may not come to notice during the shoot but may affect the quality of the final output — mainly, suppressing the voice of the speaker at times. To solve this, many tend to use mics with ambient noise cancellation that remove the background noise during the recording phase itself. They do the job, but may not be accessible in many cases, especially to early-stage creators with limited resources. This is where AI-based tools like the new Voice Isolator from ElevenLabs come into play.

