Santander Data Breach Impacts Customers, Employees

Santander, the Spain-based bank, disclosed on Tuesday that some of its customers and employees have been affected by a data breach at a third-party provider. The breach involved unauthorized access to one of Santander’s databases hosted by the third-party provider. The compromised database contained certain information on customers of Santander Spain, Chile, and Uruguay, as well as information on current and some former employees. However, the breach did not expose transactional information, online banking details, passwords, or other data that could enable unauthorized transactions. Santander reassured customers that its operations and systems remain unaffected, allowing them to continue transacting securely. The bank promptly blocked the unauthorized access and implemented additional fraud prevention measures. While the exact nature of the exposed data and the number of affected individuals remains unclear, Santander did not explicitly state whether the access to the database was malicious, leaving room for the possibility that it could have been discovered by security researchers probing for internet-exposed systems.

