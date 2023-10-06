BBC witnesses Chinese ships blocking Philippines supply boats

Tensions in the South China Sea continue to rise as Chinese vessels reportedly blocked Filipino supply boats headed to an outpost in the Second Thomas Shoal. The incident involved two Philippine coast guard ships, accompanied by two small commercial boats, and a significantly larger Chinese Coast Guard vessel. The encounter lasted several hours, highlighting the ongoing disputes over territory and maritime rights in the South China Sea. These tensions have the potential to escalate further and are closely watched by neighboring countries and the international community.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-67015857