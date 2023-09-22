Rupert Murdoch: How magnate transformed Australia’s media

Rupert Murdoch began his career as a young, ambitious individual aiming to regain his family’s stake in Australia’s news industry. Inherited a newspaper in Adelaide from his father, he swiftly expanded his media empire with a hunger for money and power. Over his 70-year career, Murdoch has become one of Australia’s most successful international businessmen, known for his influence-seeking endeavors. However, at home, his legacy remains a topic of debate, with concerns about the concentration of media ownership and the impact of his papers on democracy. Despite shifts in media consumption among younger audiences, his influence is not expected to diminish quickly, with continuity likely under his son Lachlan’s leadership.

