Russian National Arrested, Charged in US Over Role in LockBit Ransomware Attacks

Russian citizen Ruslan Magomedovich Astamirov was recently arrested in Arizona. The U.S. Department of Justice charged him with deploying LockBit ransomware while using multiple IP addresses and email accounts. An FBI complaint claims that Astamirov has worked for LockBit since 2020 and has carried out attacks on at least five US victims. Court documents also display direct connections between a ransom payment and one of Astamirov’s cryptocurrency wallets.

Law enforcement has evidence that Astamirov controlled email accounts and IP addresses used to attack four victims. An additional email address linked to Astamirov’s IP addresses also received most of the $700,000 worth of ransom cryptocurrency he negotiated with a LockBit victim. The FBI estimates the LockBit Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) model has been used over 1,700 times in the US, garnering $91 million in ransom payments. Astamirov is the third Russian national to be charged or arrested in connection to LockBit ransomware deployments.

