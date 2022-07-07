Hack Allows Drone Takeover Via ‘ExpressLRS’ Protocol

Security researchers have revealed that a radio control system for drones is vulnerable to remote takeover due to a weakness that lies in the mechanism that connects the transmitter and receiver. According to researchers, the protocol for radio controlled aircraft called ExpressLRS is popular among drone creators. The security vulnerability presents a major issue as it can be hacked in just a few steps and can expose communications to threat actors. According to a bulletin published last week, ExpressLRS is an open source long range radio link that allows drone operators to communicate.

The vulnerability is due to the fact that some of the information relayed via over the air packets is link data. This data can be used by a third party threat actor to hijack communications and monitor traffic between the transmitter and the receiver. In addition, the worst outcome is that the threat actor obtains full control over the targeted drone. This could cause the drone to crash due to communication issues or at the hands of the threat actor.