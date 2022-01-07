At CES 2022, metaverses metaversed the metaverse

In the lead up to CES, I wrote a piece reflecting on top tech of CES 2012. It was an interesting exercise for a number of reasons — not the least of which was recalling the buzzwords from 10 years ago. That year, LTE and ultrabooks topped the list. One had a great run. The other one, not so much. That is to say that the strength of buzz at CES in any given year isn’t predictive of longevity. By the middle of 2012, the stories around the death of the ultrabook had already begun in earnest. This year, the halls of CES may have been fairly devoid of human life, but from the looks of things, one couldn’t walk a few feet without tripping over the metaverse. Just over two months after Facebook rebranded to Meta, a little metsploitation is to be expected at a show like CES, where companies are every bit as invested in a good hook as good product.

