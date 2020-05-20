U.S. Nears Settlement With Sudan Over 1998 Terror Bombings

After extensive negotiations, the Trump administration is reportedly nearing a deal with Sudan to resolve claims over the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Africa perpetrated by terrorist group al Qaeda. These negotiations will help to clear the way to remove Khartoum’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label the country was given after the bombings. The US seeks to support the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan, who overthrew former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir last year.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected Sudan’s bid to delete $4.3 billion in damages from a previous $10.2 billion verdict won against Khartoum in federal court after the attacks that killed hundreds and injured thousands. The US negotiated settlement is the most likely way that victims of the attacks would gain compensation. However, this plan remains controversial as it would pay $10 million per US government employee who was an American national, but only $800,000 for government employees who were foreign nationals. Injuries for US nationals would be worth anywhere from $3 to $10 million, whereas foreign nationals would receive just $400,000.

