Ransomware Attack on Europe’s Largest Private Hospital Operator

07 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Today, Krebs on Security reported that the largest hospital operator in Europe has been targeted by a ransomware attack as the region combats the COVID-19 pandemic and overwhelmed healthcare systems. The cybercriminals launched an attack on the technology systems of Fresenius, subsequently limiting certain operations at the company.

According to an anonymous source, computers in some Fresenius buildings have been roped off as a result of the ransomware attack, which has reportedly affected the company’s global operations. A spokesperson with the company declared that IT security detected a computer virus on company computers and that they are working to solve the problem to ensure that operations are running as smoothly as possible in the very near future.

