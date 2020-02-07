Veterans Affairs Launches Its First 5G-Enabled Hospital

The Veteran Affairs Department will soon operate one of the first 5G enabled hospitals in the world. The health care facility is currently located in Palo Alto, California, and plans to launch 5G capabilities at the location were unveiled by the VA Secretary earlier this week. The VA aims to provide veterans with ultramodern medical care.

If successful, by next week the VA will operate the first hospital in the US to tap into 5G technology in order to provide its patients with high-quality healthcare. 5G promises high speed and low latency internet connections that will revolutionize the hospital’s services and advance innovative efforts.

