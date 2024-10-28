Apple launches the iPhone into the AI era with free software update

Apple is releasing a free software update that will inject its first dose of artificial intelligence into its iPhone 16 lineup as the trendsetting company tries to catch up with technology’s latest craze. The upgrade to the iOS 18 operating system on Monday arrives more than a month after four iPhone 16 models equipped with the special computer chip needed to power the AI features went on sale at prices ranging from $800 to $1,200. Last year’s premium models — the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — also possess a processor that will enable the AI technology after the software update is installed. Recent versions of Apple’s iPad and Mac computer also can be updated with the software. Countries outside the U.S. won’t be getting the AI software for their iPhones until next year at a date still to be determined. Apple spent the past five weeks testing the AI software among an audience of iPhone owners who signed up to help the company fine tune the technology. The AI infusion is supposed to transform Apple’s often bumbling virtual assistant Siri into a more conversational, versatile and colorful companion whose presence will be denoted by a glowing light that circles the iPhone’s screen as requests are being handled. While Apple is promising Siri will be able to perform more tasks and be less prone to becoming confused, it won’t be able to interact with other apps installed on the iPhone until another software update comes out at a still-unspecified date. Other AI features included in this software update will handle a variety of writing and proofreading tasks, summarize the content of emails and other documents. The AI also will provide a variety of editing tools to alter the appearance of photos and make it easier to find old pictures.

