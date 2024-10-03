Gemini Live will support more languages for its AI voice chat

Google initially rolled out Gemini Live, its conversational AI voice chat, in just one language: English. Today, the company is expanding the service to a handful of other languages, starting with French, German, Portuguese, Hindi, and Spanish. And while support for these languages does appear to be imminent for a lot of people, the company is still couching promises of other Gemini features with fuzzy “coming weeks” timelines. Google expects that the languages starting to roll out today will be available to all users “in a couple of weeks.” As for other languages, Google says it will have more than 40 languages over “the coming weeks,” which is harder to pin down. Still, Google’s timeline from announcement to full rollout for Gemini Live has been unusually swift: it was revealed with the Pixel 9 series in mid-August as a subscriber-only feature. Just a month later, the company opened it up as a free feature for all Android users. Meanwhile, expanded capabilities for the Gemini virtual assistant — the non-voice mode, that is — have been on a slower track. Earlier this year at I/O, Google announced that Gemini extensions for Calendar, Tasks, and Keep were on the way.

