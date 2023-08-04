Meta launches suite of generative AI music tools rivaling Google’s MusicLM

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched a suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models on Aug. 2 called AudioCraft for music creation from various inputs, according to a blog post. Included in the suite of generative AI tools are MusicGen and AudioGen, which operate off of text-based inputs to create new audio, along with another called EnCodec that “allows for higher quality music generation with fewer artifacts.” In the announcement, Meta mentioned that its MusicGen model was trained with music it owns or “specifically licensed.” This comes amid major controversy surrounding training AI with copyrighted work across many artistic fields, including a lawsuit against Meta for copyright infringement during AI training. Meta has made MusicGen and AudioGen available in several sizes to the “research community” and developers. It said as it develops more advanced controls, it envisions the models to become useful to both amateurs and professionals in the music industry. “With even more controls, we think MusicGen can turn into a new type of instrument — just like synthesizers when they first appeared.”

