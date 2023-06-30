The proposed EU Artificial Intelligence legislation would jeopardise Europe’s competitiveness and technological sovereignty, according to an open letter signed by more than 160 executives at companies ranging from Renault to Meta. EU lawmakers agreed to a set of draft rules this month where systems like ChatGPT would have to disclose AI-generated content, help distinguish so-called deep-fake images from real ones and ensure safeguards against illegal content. Since ChatGPT became popular, several open letters have been issued calling for regulation of AI and raising the “risk of extinction from AI”. Signatories of previous letters included Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio – two of the three so-called “godfathers of AI”. The third, Yann LeCun, who works at Meta, signed Friday’s letter challenging the EU regulations. Other signatories included executives from a diverse set of companies such as Spanish telecom company Cellnex, French software company Mirakl and German investment bank Berenberg. We are principally aiming at the European Parliament version because they decided to move from a risk-brd approach to a technology-brd approach, which was not in the initial text, Cedric O, former digital minister of France and one of the three organizers of the letter, told Reuters.

Full story : Draft EU artificial intelligence rules could hurt Europe, executives say.