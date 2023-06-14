European Union lawmakers on Wednesday took a key step toward setting unprecedented restrictions on how companies use artificial intelligence, putting Brussels on a collision course with American tech giants funneling billions of dollars into the technology. The European Parliament adopted its position on legislation known as the E.U. AI Act, which would ban systems that present an “unacceptable level of risk,” such as predictive policing tools, or social scoring systems, like those used in China to classify people on the basis of their behavior and socioeconomic status. The legislation also sets limits on “high-risk AI,” such as systems that could influence voters in elections or harm people’s health. The legislation would set new guardrails on generative AI, requiring content created by systems such as ChatGPT to be labeled. The bill also requires companies to publish summaries of copyrighted data used for training the technology, a potential impediment for systems that generate humanlike speech by scraping text from the internet, often from sources that include a copyright symbol.

Full story : Europe moves ahead on AI regulation, challenging tech giants’ power.