DOJ Takes Down Mt. Gox Hackers For Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Theft

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the unsealing of charges related to the 2011 hack of the crypto exchange Mt. Gox and the operation of the illicit cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e. The charges were brought against two Russian nationals, Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner who are accused of conspiring to launder approximately 647,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from their hack of Mt. Gox. According to court documents, Bilyuchenko is also charged with conspiring with Alexander Vinnik to operate BTC-e from 2011 to 2017. The indictment alleges that Bilyuchenko and Verner stole a massive amount of cryptocurrency from Mt. Gox, leading to the exchange’s ultimate insolvency. Bilyuchenko allegedly used the ill-gotten gains to help set up the notorious BTC-e virtual currency exchange, which laundered funds for cybercriminals worldwide. According to the indictment, Bilyuchenko, Verner, and their co-conspirators gained unauthorized access to the server holding the cryptocurrency wallets for Mt. Gox, which at the time was the largest Bitcoin exchange in existence, servicing thousands of users worldwide.

