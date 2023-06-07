Cisco is adding new generative AI capabilities to its Webex collaboration platform, aimed at increasing productivity through automated meeting and conversation summaries. The new offerings, announced at the Cisco Live! customer event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, include summarization capabilities that allow users to catch up on missed meetings or focus on the most important action items from a call. The capabilities also extend to Cisco’s asynchronous Vidcast tool and the Webex Contact Center. According to Cisco’s 2023 State of Global Innovation Study, IT professionals rank generative AI as the technology most likely to have a significant impact on their business, with 85% of those surveyed saying they’re prepared for its impact. As a result, Cisco is making a big investment around AI so that the company can advance the future of work, said Aruna Ravichandran, the chief marketing officer for Webex. “We are committed towards providing hybrid workers a much more efficient, safer, and a very productive work experience,” she said. If Webex users miss a meeting, the new Catch Me Up feature will allow them to catch up on missed interactions, including meetings, chats and more, while meeting summaries provide an overview of key points and action items.

Full story : Cisco brings generative AI to Webex and Cisco Security Cloud.