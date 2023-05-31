Generative tools like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion have got everyone talking about artificial intelligence (AI) – but where is it headed next? It’s already clear that this exciting technology will have a big impact on the way we live and work. UK energy provider Octopus Energy has said that 44% of its customer service emails are now being answered by AI. And the CEO of software firm Freshworks has said that tasks that previously took eight to 10 weeks are now being completed in days as a consequence of adopting AI tools into its workflows. But we’re still only at the beginning. In the coming weeks, months, and years we will see an acceleration in the pace of development of new forms of generative AI. These will be capable of carrying out an ever-growing number of tasks and augmenting our skills in all manner of ways. Some of them may seem as unbelievable to us today as the rise of ChatGPT and similar tools would have done just a few months back. Text-based generative AI is already pretty impressive, particularly for research, creating first drafts, and planning. You might have had fun getting it to write stories or poems, too, but probably realized it isn’t quite Stephen King or Shakespeare yet, particularly when it comes to coming up with original ideas.

Full commentary : The Future Of Generative AI Beyond ChatGPT.