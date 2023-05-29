Nvidia chief Jensen Huang says AI is creating a ‘new computing era’

Nvidia’s chief executive hailed a new era of computing in which “everyone is a programmer”, as the world’s most valuable semiconductor group unveiled a new supercomputer platform to stay at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution. Jensen Huang warned in a speech in Taiwan that the traditional tech industry would not keep pace with AI’s advances, adding that the technology had dramatically lowered the barrier to entry to computer coding. “We have reached the tipping point of a new computing era,” Huang said on Monday, arguing that AI now enabled individuals to create programmes simply by plugging in commands. “Everyone is a programmer now. You just have to say something to the computer,” he added, describing the combination of accelerated computing and generative AI as “a reinvention from the ground up”. ChatGPT can generate code, cutting the human labour required to create software, a development set to revolutionise programming.

