Russian Hacker Charged in $200M Crypto Ransomware Scheme Against US Infrastructure

The United States Department of Justice has charged a Russian national with two indictments. The individuals executed attacks against U.S. infrastructure. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged a Russian national with a crypto-ransomware scheme targeting the United States infrastructure. In a press release released on May 16, the Justice Department said it had unsealed two indictments against the individual. The attack was carried out against “numerous victims throughout the United States,” and this included “law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, as well as victims in healthcare and other sectors nationwide.” The perpetrator was Mikhail Pavlovich Matveev, who also went by the monikers of Wazawaka, m1x, Boriselcin, and Uhodiransomwar. The attack goes far back as 2020, with the ransomware being the variants of LockBit, Babuk, and Hive. Reportedly, Matveev made demands of as much as $400 million, and he stole $200 million. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said of Matveev, “From his home base in Russia, Matveev allegedly used multiple ransomware variants to attack critical infrastructure around the world, including hospitals, government agencies, and victims in other sectors.

