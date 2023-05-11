Pepe memecoin frenzy gets unwanted attention from scammers

As the hype surrounding the Pepe memecoin intensifies, bad actors have started to take notice, resulting in scam attempts now plaguing the crypto space. According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, there have been at least 10 memecoin scams created in the last three days alone. The firm detected and reported scam tokens that recently had their liquidity removed, rug pulling investors. On Twitter, fake Pepe claim sites are also starting to become more prevalent. Cybersecurity company CertiK also issued an alert regarding a fake Pepe site claiming to provide rewards. The firm warned the community that the website was connected to a phishing contract. Meanwhile, Pepe’s official community Telegram group has also been seeing occasional posts from fake accounts trying to redirect users to various websites. Channel members have been consistently reporting and trying to ban users suspected of promoting scams. The Pepe token’s creators have repeatedly warned the community to refrain from connecting their wallets to pages with suspicious airdrops and giveaway claims. In addition, the team highlighted that they are not associated with other tokens or projects.

