OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Trust Wallet to reimburse users after $170,000 security incident

News Briefs, Technology / by

Crypto wallet Trust Wallet has disclosed a security vulnerability that resulted in nearly $170,000 in losses for some users. The vulnerability has been patched, according to the company. Trust Wallet found out about the issue through its bug bounty program. A security researcher reported a WebAssembly vulnerability in the open-source library Wallet Core in November 2022. New wallet addresses generated “between November 14 and 23, 2022 by Browser Extension contain this vulnerability,” the company said in a statement, adding that all addresses created before and after those dates are safe. The breach resulted in two exploits that led to a total loss of nearly $170,000. Approximately 500 vulnerable addresses remain, with an $88,000 balance, according to a postmortem report. Affected users will be offered a refund and gas fee assistance to cover the costs of fund transfers. According to Trust Wallet: “We want to assure users that we will reimburse eligible losses from hacks due to the vulnerability and have created a reimbursement process for the affected users. And we urged affected users [to] move the remaining ~$88,000 USD balance on all the vulnerable addresses as soon as possible.”

Full report : Trust Wallet to reimburse users after $170,000 security incident.

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.