Bitcoin ATM manufacturer General Bytes says it is reimbursing its cloud-hosted customers that lost funds in a “security incident” in March that saw its customers’ hot wallets accessed. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, a hacker gained access to sensitive information, including passwords, private keys and funds from hot wallets on March 17 and 18 after remotely uploading a Java application into General Bytes’ terminals. The ATM manufacturer detailed the attack in a March 23 incident report. In a recent statement to Cointelegraph, the ATM manufacturer said have since been moving swiftly to “address the situation” and has made the decision to refund its “cloud-hosted customers who have lost funds.” “We have taken immediate steps to prevent further unauthorized access to our systems and are working tirelessly to protect our customers,” General Bytes said in a statement. It was understood that the hack led to at least 56 Bitcoin, worth over $1.5 million at current prices, and 21.82 Ether, $37,000 at current prices, being deposited into wallets connected to the hacker. According to General Bytes, it has thoroughly assessed the damages from the hack and has been “working tirelessly” to improve security measures and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Full story : Bitcoin ATM maker to refund customers impacted by zero-day hack.