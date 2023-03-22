OODA Loop

Bitcoin outperforms 97% of all S&P 500 companies in 2023

As the cryptocurrency market continues to brave through the financial crisis that has already crushed several major banking institutions, Bitcoin (BTC) has recorded better results than nearly 100% of the 500 leading publicly traded companies in the United States during the third month of 2023. Indeed, since March 10, the price of Bitcoin has increased by 37.06% and over 72% since the year’s turn, while the flagship cryptocurrency registered better year-to-date (YTD) returns than 488 or 97.6% of S&P 500 companies, including FedEx (NYSE: FDX), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to the data shared with Finbold by the crypto education platform CryptoManiaks on March 22. By comparison, only 12 companies among the S&P 500 have managed to cross the threshold of 35% in YTD returns, which means that Bitcoin has outperformed the 27.2% YTD returns of FedEx, the 19.3% YTD returns achieved by Apple, and the 17.8% recorded by Amazon, as the table demonstrates. It is also worth mentioning that the flagship crypto has outperformed commodities in 2023, particularly gold, “the top-performing old-guard commodity,” almost 10-fold, indicating it might be in a ‘super cycle,’ according to Bloomberg’s commodity specialist Mike McGlone.

